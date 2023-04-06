Car rear-ends school bus; 5 juveniles, 1 adult treated for minor injuries in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A car rear-ended a school bus in Slidell Thursday (April 6) morning resulting in five juveniles and one adult being hospitalized for minor injuries.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says that the incident occurred on Pearl Street and Cane Avenue near two schools.

Three of the juveniles were students on the bus. Two others were passengers in the car with the driver in question.

The driver was issued a citation for careless operation of a vehicle, failure to use child restraints, and driving with a suspended license.

