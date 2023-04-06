Chalmette pastor booked on additional juvenile sex crimes allegation

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Nearly a month exactly since turning himself in on allegations he had sex with a juvenile, Milton Martin III, a pastor a First Pentecostal Church of Chalmette, was booked on an additional juvenile sex crime.

An investigation by Louisiana State Police initially found Martin allegedly had sexual relations with a juvenile on multiple occasions between 2010-2013. Martin turned himself in on March 8 and was booked on one count each of sexual battery and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Through the continued investigation, police say they were made aware of a second victim, with whom Martin allegedly had sexual relations in 1991 when the suspected victim was 14 years old.

On April 5, Martin turned himself in again and was booked on an additional count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

If anyone has additional information or believes they have been victimized by Martin, you are asked to call LSP’s Special Victims Unit at 504-310-7011.

