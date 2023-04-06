BBB Accredited Business
Jefferson Parish School board votes to close several schools at the end of the year

After an intense session, the Jefferson Parish School board voted to close several schools late...
After an intense session, the Jefferson Parish School board voted to close several schools late Wednesday night (April 5)(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) - After an intense session, the Jefferson Parish School board voted to close several schools late Wednesday night (April 5). This followed after many parents, teachers and students pleaded with the board members to keep their schools open.

An amendment was made to keep G.T. Woods Elementary open and not consolidate the school with Bissonet Plaza Elementary School and Tom Benson School.

The plan will go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.

The plan and attendance zone changes impact around 13% of the district’s nearly 47,000 students. Jefferson Parish Schools will send impacted families placement letters with their assigned schools once school attendance zone maps are available.

MORE: Southern Poverty Law Center joins fight to save some Jefferson Parish schools

Certificated employees with satisfactory evaluations of working at a consolidated school will maintain their employment, salary, and benefits. The district will visit schools to meet face-to-face with employees impacted by these changes and get their input on where they would like to work next school year.

Under the plan, seven schools will be consolidated and students will be absorbed into other schools:

  • Grace King High School students will be absorbed into Bonnabel High School and Riverdale High School
  • Gretna Middle School students will be absorbed into Marrero Middle School and Livaudais Middle School
  • Helen Cox High School students will be absorbed into John Ehret High School, LW Higgins High School, and West Jefferson High School
  • Joshua Butler Elementary students will be absorbed into Judge Lionel Collins Elementary, Isaac Joseph Elementary, and Truman School
  • Mildred Harris Elementary students will be absorbed into Cherbonnier Elementary and Emmett Gilbert Elementary
  • Washington Elementary students will be absorbed into Bunche Elementary
  • St. Ville Elementary students will be absorbed into Woodmere Elementary while a new school is being built at the current St. Ville site. Once the new school construction at St. Ville’s current site is completed, a new St. Ville Elementary will open. School lines will be redrawn then to include the St. Ville Elementary, Woodmere Elementary, Shirley Johnson Gretna Park Elementary, and George Cox Elementary campuses.

Two schools will relocate their campuses and students:

  • Haynes Academy will relocate to the Grace King High School site
  • Thomas Jefferson Academy will relocate to the Gretna Middle School site One school will expand to a PK-8 school:
  • C.T. Janet Elementary (currently PK-5)

