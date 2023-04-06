BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Jeremy Renner wrote last words to family after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner said he wrote last words to his family after he was severely injured in a...
Actor Jeremy Renner said he wrote last words to his family after he was severely injured in a snow plow accident.(Jeremy Renner / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Jeremy Renner said he felt so close to dying after a snow plow accident earlier this year he wrote some last words to his family.

A clip of him saying that can be seen in a teaser video for his interview with Diane Sawyer.

The 52-year-old actor has spent the past three months recovering from a collapsed lung, eight broken ribs and a pierced liver.

He sustained those injuries while trying to save his nephew from being hit by a Snowcat that Renner was operating near his Nevada home.

The “Hawkeye” star has been busy promoting some of his upcoming projects.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Police lights and caution tape.f
Estranged Slidell couple found dead inside home after domestic incident

Latest News

“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.
Guards sentenced for using ‘Baby Shark’ as punishment for inmates
FILE - Britain's King Charles III talks with guests during a reception and ceremony...
King Charles III supports probe into monarchy’s ties to slavery
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications
Opossum sitting on pillow
Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow