NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sewerage and Water Board crews are responding to a massive water line break at Jefferson and Perrier Thursday (April 6) morning.

Residents tell Fox 8 that large amounts of water have spewed onto the streets for over 12 hours, first beginning around 10 p.m. on Wednesday (April 5) night.

This is a developing situation.

