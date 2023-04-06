Missing 12, 14-year-old girls found safe in Alabama

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office has safely located two girls who may have been driving on Interstate 10 without an adult.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued on Thursday for Jade Gregory, 12, and Khloe Larsen, 14, both from Lake Butler.

The children disappeared from the area of Northeast County Road 237 in Lake Butler. Authorities say the girls might driving on the interstate and headed to the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area.

TRENDING: Sheriff: Witness heard gunshots, spotted car dumping Ockalawaha teenagers

The girls were found in Bayou La Batre, Alabama.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook stating, “Many thanks to the multiple agencies involved throughout Florida, Alabama, and Louisiana to include the F.B.I. and FDLE. Thank you for all the tips and information received.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.