Nicondra: A slow moving front brings rain into the forecast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The big storm system moving across the middle of the country is dragging a very slow moving cold front into our region. The front is slowing to a crawl across central Louisiana and will provide a focus for a series of showers and storms pushing across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast through the day on Thursday and into Friday. The rain may linger into Saturday as well. Timing is still a bit uncertain as it all depends on how far south and east the frontal boundary makes it and the waves of energy in the middle and upper levels that will move through the region prompting rain. Temperatures will be a bit less hot with more clouds and the rain. Expect highs in the lower 80s Thursday and mid to upper 70s through the holiday weekend. Easter Sunday should be drier with highs in the lower 70s.

