BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: A slow moving front brings rain into the forecast

Higher rain chances for the rest of the week
Showers and storms likely into the holiday weekend.
Showers and storms likely into the holiday weekend.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The big storm system moving across the middle of the country is dragging a very slow moving cold front into our region. The front is slowing to a crawl across central Louisiana and will provide a focus for a series of showers and storms pushing across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast through the day on Thursday and into Friday. The rain may linger into Saturday as well. Timing is still a bit uncertain as it all depends on how far south and east the frontal boundary makes it and the waves of energy in the middle and upper levels that will move through the region prompting rain. Temperatures will be a bit less hot with more clouds and the rain. Expect highs in the lower 80s Thursday and mid to upper 70s through the holiday weekend. Easter Sunday should be drier with highs in the lower 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd
Jerman Neveaux, now 26, was 19 when booked with first-degree murder in connection with the...
New Orleans man accused of killing JPSO deputy succeeds in getting case assigned to new judge
Essence Fest expands festival to five days for first time ever in 2020
Essence Festival announces 2023 lineup

Latest News

Evening weather update for Wednesday, April 5
Evening weather update for Wednesday, April 5
Rain totals through the weekend
Near record temperatures trade out for rain
Coller temps and rain are on the way
Record warmth is possible again today
Morning weather update for Wednesday, April 5 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Wednesday, April 5 at 5 a.m.