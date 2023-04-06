Nicondra: Wet weather around into the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The promised wet weather starts to settle in as our extremely slow moving cold front is locked in across central Louisiana. Several waves of energy will slide along the front allowing for quite a bit of shower and thunderstorm activity into the very busy weekend ahead. Some rain will be heavy at times with the potential to see several inches of rain in some areas by the end of the weekend. It won’t be raining everywhere all at once so there is still some optimism when it comes to Good Friday outdoor activities and Saturday for the Crescent City Classic. Keep up with radar with our Fox 8 weather app, The clouds and rain will help moderate temperatures back down into the middle 70s for highs.

