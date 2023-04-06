One more very warm day before a rainy pattern begins

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Highs today will warm back into 80s with a continued muggy feel under mostly cloudy skies. Chances for showers and storms increase today as a very slow-moving cold front arrives. The best chance for showers and storms will be west and north of the lake later today.

Tonight, increasing chances for showers and storms with lows in the 60s. We’ll cool down on Friday with scattered rain and storms likely throughout the day. Localized flash flooding will be a concern with slow moving rain.

The rain and storms stick around for Saturday. If you’re headed to the Crescent City Classic, take the rain gear since you may be running in and out of showers. Highs stay into the 70s.

For Easter Sunday, we’ll start to dry out with a much cooler feel. The humidity will drop and so will the temperatures. Look for daytime highs in the lower 70s.

