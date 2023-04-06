BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

One more very warm day before a rainy pattern begins

Keep the rain gear handy over the next few days
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Highs today will warm back into 80s with a continued muggy feel under mostly cloudy skies. Chances for showers and storms increase today as a very slow-moving cold front arrives. The best chance for showers and storms will be west and north of the lake later today.

Tonight, increasing chances for showers and storms with lows in the 60s. We’ll cool down on Friday with scattered rain and storms likely throughout the day. Localized flash flooding will be a concern with slow moving rain.

The rain and storms stick around for Saturday. If you’re headed to the Crescent City Classic, take the rain gear since you may be running in and out of showers. Highs stay into the 70s.

For Easter Sunday, we’ll start to dry out with a much cooler feel. The humidity will drop and so will the temperatures. Look for daytime highs in the lower 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Police lights and caution tape.f
Estranged Slidell couple found dead inside home after domestic incident

Latest News

Morning weather update for Thursday, April 6 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Thursday, April 6 at 5 a.m.
Showers and storms likely into the holiday weekend.
Nicondra: A slow moving front brings rain into the forecast
Rain totals through the weekend
Near record temperatures trade out for rain
Coller temps and rain are on the way
Record warmth is possible again today