Orleans Parish Communications District may have violated state constitution, audit finds

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Inspector General has released a report claiming that the Orleans Parish Communications District (OPCD) may have violated the state constitution by using thousands of dollars in public funds on goods and services lacking any public purpose.

According to the report, 44% of credit card transactions made by communication district employees over a period of three years were not approved in accordance with department policy. Additionally, the report found that the OPCD did not follow the “public bid law” when paying for generator repairs and maintenance.

The Office of Inspector General’s findings raise serious concerns about the use of public funds by the OPCD and the agency’s adherence to departmental policies and state laws.

In response, Tyrell Morris, the Executive Director of OPCD, stated that the report is the result of over a year of collaboration with the Office of Inspector General. Morris also claimed that every dollar spent by the agency was accounted for and necessary to execute its mission.

