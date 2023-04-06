Southern Poverty Law Center joins fight to save some Jefferson Parish schools

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Parents, students, community activists and others who opposed the proposed closure of some Jefferson Parish schools have a prominent new supporter. The Southern Poverty Law Center sent a letter to the school board urging it to postpone a vote on the school closure-consolidation plan.

Washington Elementary is one of the schools that would be shuttered if the school board endorsed a plan its consultant offered last week.

Pastor Kaseem Short leads Thomas United Methodist Church near the school.

“Thomas United Methodist Church is one block from Washington Elementary and we are very concerned about the closure of Washington Elementary,” said Short.

He says the school has a proven track record.

“They have produced from judges to lawyers, to singers, musicians, doctors,” said Short. “This is a school that has produced giants in our community and has continued to produce giants. Their test scores are up, their enrollment is actually up and we’re so excited about the future of Washington and now we’re at this place where they’re trying to place our school.”

A school board consultant recommends closing eight schools, five on the west bank of Jefferson Parish and three on the east bank.

Lauren Winkler is an attorney with the SPLC.

“Black students are attending at a much higher rate than white students, in most cases, there’s almost like seven to one, so closing those schools has a disproportionate impact on black students in Jefferson Parish,” said Winkler.

The school board was set to vote on the plan Wednesday (April 5). And opponents said they planned to show up in large numbers.

Debra Houston Edwards, a retired Jefferson Parish School District administrator who attended Washington Elementary, said they were providing free transportation to residents who wanted to attend the meeting and have their voices heard.

“We’re providing free bus services over to the school board office,” said Edwards.

She and others believe the nearly 90-year-old school deserves to remain open.

“To preserve Washington, not only that to have some changes done, some lines withdrawn so that the kids who are nearest us can attend the schools and helping our school board members to understand that if you allow special, unique circumstances for Grand Isle, down the bayou then you can do the same thing for south Kenner because we have unique circumstances in our history, in the services that we provide and our community input,” said Edwards.

She said the Grand Isle school can accommodate many more students than it has and that Washington Elementary is thriving.

The SPLC sent a letter to the school board calling on its member not to vote on the consultant’s recommendations.

“I’m not sure that whatever input has been given by the community has really been considered. I think that if it had the school board would not be voting tonight,” said Winkler.

The letter states, “The potential impact of this proposed decision is profound, especially on black communities. Under a settlement agreement that ended a decades-long desegregation order such a rushed decision would not have been permitted in less than ten days.”

Winkler believes now that the desegregation order is no longer in place the school district is trying to make a consequential decision without adequately weighing the impact.

“So, what’s concerning is that now that there’s no agreement, there’s no protection to ensure that students of color, in particular, are not negatively impacted by school district decisions about funding and attendance zones that now are these changes being put on the table and in a way that is very quick to get a decision made while being very dismissive of community input,” she said.

Ralph Brandt is the current school board president.

“I think the plan as a whole, you know, has some very sound merit but again I’m still listening. People are talking to me and they’re raising valid points but we just have to see at the end of the day where the vote takes us,” said Brandt.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of New Orleans said, “While the Catholic schools as a whole have remained somewhat steady in enrollment, there has not been any increase in total enrollment. "

