Bruce: Flash Flood watch through Saturday morning-Overnight rain is likely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A stationary frontal boundary has parked itself over southeastern Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. That means repeated chances for rain and storms over the next 18 hours.

More storms will move through this evening. Those storms have the possibility of becoming big downpours. Many areas could see 1″-3″ of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible. A Flood Watch has been issued until Saturday morning.

Bruce: A flash flood watch remain in effect through Saturday morning. We are in a break now but overnight through 8am more areas of rain and a few downpours will move through. Then Saturday afternoon is drier. Easter will be dy and cooler at 69° with clouds and some sun. pic.twitter.com/ng5zGp5wgS — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) April 7, 2023

Most of the rain looks to move out by Saturday morning so any outdoor plans may be salvageable. A spotty shower may linger but it looks to be much quieter on the radar front. Highs Saturday will warm to the low to middle 70s.

Easter Sunday will start out much cooler. If you’re headed to any sunrise services, you’ll want a jacket or sweater since the lows will bottom out in the 50s and 60s. Highs will warm only to the upper 60s later in the day under mostly cloudy skies.

