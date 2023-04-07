Electronic monitoring technology used as middle ground solution in New Orleans crime fight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Magistrate judges and the New Orleans Police Department are relying on electronic monitoring technology as a middle ground solution to deal with the city’s serious crime problem. Ankle monitoring provider, Matt Dennis, says that the program is about supervision, and judges are increasingly using it.

“The digital jail process is what this is. It’s that middle place between just letting people go and just locking them up,” says Dennis. “It gives people a chance to work, to go to school, be productive, but it also gives the community a chance to be protected and safe and not have to worry about what these people are doing.”

Dennis shared that 11 people were arrested for gang-related cases, with each one being ordered to be supervised upon their release. Recently, 29 people made their first appearance in front of a Magistrate, with 12 of them ordered to be supervised on an ankle monitor.

The program includes proximity reporting, where law enforcement can use an app to punch in a date, time, and location of a crime and quickly find out if anyone on an ankle monitor was present.

“They can see the data in real-time,” says Dennis.

Recently, the NOPD used proximity reporting to solve a high-profile murder that occurred on the I-10. They were able to quickly identify an individual who was at the location at the time of the crime, leading to the arrest of Tyree Quinn, who is now locked up and accused of killing two people.

“It eases the thought that this guy is still not walking around on the street and that it’s not going to be somebody else’s family that’s lost,” says the victim’s wife Melissa Stiller.

According to Dennis, the NOPD quickly realized the significance of proximity reporting and trained officers in every NOPD district. On March 1st, Dennis’ company had 191 people on an ankle monitor. Today, there are 236 people in the program.

“If you’re wearing an ankle monitor in this region, you’re going to get caught if you commit any crimes,” says Dennis.

