BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team

LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese says she will be joining her teammates for a trip to the White House in honor of their National Championship, according to ESPN’s Randy Scott.

Reese said on an “I AM ATHLETE” podcast that the team would not go to the White House but LSU’s athletic department did accept the invitation.

The controversy started when First Lady Jill Biden said she wanted LSU and Iowa to visit the White House together after the Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes, 102-85, in the championship game.

“Congratulations to both teams. So, I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we’ll have LSU come. But you know what, I’m going to tell Joe (Biden), I think Iowa should come too. Because they played such a good game, right? So, winners and losers that’s sportsmanship, that’s good sportsmanship,” said Dr. Biden.

RELATED STORIES:

She later backtracked on that idea and her husband, President Joe Biden, said he looked forward to having LSU, along with the men’s champion, UConn, visit the White House.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Police lights and caution tape.f
Estranged Slidell couple found dead inside home after domestic incident
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month

Latest News

Southern athletic director Roman Banks and new men's basketball head coach Kevin Johnson
Southern introduces Kevin Johnson as new head coach of men’s basketball team
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU handles business, taking down Hawai’i in opening round of NCAA Tournament
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives up court past Southeastern Louisiana guard Cierria...
Clark, Czinano lead Iowa past SE Louisiana in March Madness
At 3 p.m. on Friday, the No. 15 seeded Lady Lions, who have the nation’s 13th-best scoring...
SLU Lady Lions to face Caitlin Clark and Iowa in NCAA Tournament Friday
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
Four Louisiana teams to appear in men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments