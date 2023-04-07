FFF: Season 2 of the revamped USFL is almost here

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We preview the second season of the revamped USFL, Ireland has a soccer superstar in the making, and a trip to the Bywater for a fantastic slice of pizza.

FOOTBALL

The USFL is ready to kickoff next weekend for year 2 of their comeback campaign.

Once again New Orleans will be represented with Breakers. They made the playoffs last season.

Gone is the Tampa Bay Bandits, replaced by another original USFL franchise, the Memphis Showboats.

The other six teams are back again: Birmingham Stallions (defending champs), Philadelphia Stars, New Jersey Generals, Michigan Panthers, Houston Gamblers, and the Pittsburgh Maulers.

The Breakers open their season against the Maulers on April 16 on FOX Sports 1. John DeFilippo is the head coach, replacing Larry Fedora.

Last year, all eight teams practice and played in Birmingham. This season, two teams will be in Birmingham (including the Breakers), Canton, OH., Detroit, and Memphis.

FÚTBOL

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is one of the top players in the world, and he’s only 22 years old.

Haaland has been filling up the stat sheet for a couple of years now. If you’re looking for the next Haaland, look no further than 18-year old Evan Ferguson.

In the English Premier League this season for Brighton, he’s racked up four goals and two assists in only 11 games.

Of players with at least 500 minutes in the Prem, Haaland has a minutes-per-goal-involvement rate of 64 minutes. Second in the EPL, Ferguson at 90 minutes.

Brighton isn’t one of the biggest clubs in England, but they give Ferguson the best chance of big-time playing time. Yes, sooner or later he will be signing with the likes of Manchester United, but for now.

FOOD

I watch documentaries, I talk about it a ton, and no doubt eat a lot of pizza.

I’m always looking for the new spot, but always remembering the originals.

One of my all-time faves, Pizza Delicious. Listen, getting to the Bywater isn’t easy, but it’s an absolute must to hit Pizza D.

Their garlic knots are fantastic. The pepperoni, margherita, and meatball pizza are divine.

Zee’s Pizzeria is the new hot spot, but I’m still with Pizza Delicious. Gotta remember one of the originals in NOLA.

