Flood watch in effect today and tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storm chances will be increasing through the day on your Good Friday as this slow moving front walks across the region.

Due to the slow moving nature of this entire storm, a Flash Flood Watch is up for the area as multiple inches of rain are possible in the heavy downpours today. Rain chances are up to 90% for your Good Friday with that rain expected to linger into overnight tonight.

A lot of you are paying attention to the Crescent City Classic forecast on Saturday morning, it’s going to rain most of the night tonight with it ending at some point early in the morning. There is hope the heaviest of rain will be over with by the time the race kicks off.

Easter Sunday looks drier but not exactly nice and sunny. Clouds are likely to get stuck over the region which will act to keep us cooler. Highs likely stay in the 60s on Easter with very little sun around. Heading into next week, a Gulf low is likely to form possibly bringing a few days of rain and wind to the area. That’s something to watch in the long range forecast.

