BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Flood watch in effect today and tonight

Multiple inches of rain are possible with these slow moving downpours
Easter Weekend Forecast
Easter Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storm chances will be increasing through the day on your Good Friday as this slow moving front walks across the region.

Due to the slow moving nature of this entire storm, a Flash Flood Watch is up for the area as multiple inches of rain are possible in the heavy downpours today. Rain chances are up to 90% for your Good Friday with that rain expected to linger into overnight tonight.

A lot of you are paying attention to the Crescent City Classic forecast on Saturday morning, it’s going to rain most of the night tonight with it ending at some point early in the morning. There is hope the heaviest of rain will be over with by the time the race kicks off.

Easter Sunday looks drier but not exactly nice and sunny. Clouds are likely to get stuck over the region which will act to keep us cooler. Highs likely stay in the 60s on Easter with very little sun around. Heading into next week, a Gulf low is likely to form possibly bringing a few days of rain and wind to the area. That’s something to watch in the long range forecast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Police lights and caution tape.f
Estranged Slidell couple found dead inside home after domestic incident
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month

Latest News

The promised wet weather settles in, but some optimism in the forecast for Easter Sunday.
Nicondra: Wet weather around into the holiday weekend
More rain and storm chances with a cool down to come.
One more very warm day before a rainy pattern begins
Morning weather update for Thursday, April 6 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Thursday, April 6 at 5 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, April 6
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, April 6