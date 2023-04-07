Fort Pike fire amplifies concerns about historic site’s future and protection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Experts from the Louisiana Office of State Parks are set to visit Fort Pike next week to assess damage caused by recent fires, suspected to have been deliberately set. The fort, which has been closed to the public for seven years due to ongoing deterioration, was recently breached by vandals who set fire to old marsh grass within the fort. Preservationists have expressed concern over the ongoing deterioration of the historic site, with some calling for it to be reopened to the public.

Fort Pike, a vital asset to American history, was once part of a chain of forts that stretched across the United States. Military historian Marty Morgan emphasized the significance of the fort in relation to the War of 1812.

“Here we have something in Fort Pike that takes us back to the era of the war of 1812, that war and it’s outcome was determined here in Louisiana and 1815,” said Morgan.

Morgan believes that reopening Fort Pike could attract tourists and help to preserve its history.

Lifelong Fort Pike resident Robert Landry has also expressed concern over the deterioration of the site, which was open for most of his life as a state recreational site and a place where visitors could learn about its 200-year-old history. Landry remembers the site’s former beauty, with a museum containing arrowheads and cannonballs, as well as costumed interpreters who portrayed life in the fort many years ago.

“They had a beautiful museum, and they had arrowheads, cannonballs of people dressed up, like the people who live there many years ago,” said Landry.

Though surrounded by barbed wire fencing, vandals got inside and set the fire using old marsh grass as fuel.

“The fact that it looks like vandalism is especially troubling because Fort Pike has sustained damage from which it will take resources to recover,” said Morgan.

Although the fort is currently closed to the public, it remains historically significant and is available for special tours. State officials have stated that last week’s fires produced minimal structural damage, but assessments are ongoing. The fort has sustained heavy damage over the years, and preservationists are concerned about ongoing vandalism.

Brandon Burris of the Louisiana Office of State Parks confirmed that the insurance experts will conduct a full assessment of the damage caused by the fires.

“They had a house and people lived there and they took care of the grounds and it was open and we played football and basketball on the Fort field, that was back in the 60s, it was booming then, now it’s troubling,” said Landry.

For now, the state does not have plans to reopen Fort Pike to the public, but officials are aware of the site’s significance and the need for its preservation.

