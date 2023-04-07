BBB Accredited Business
Man arrested for allegedly cyberstalking Bogalusa mayor

Tyrin Truong, 23, was elected mayor of Bogalusa on Tuesday (Nov. 8), unseating two-term...
Tyrin Truong, 23, was elected mayor of Bogalusa on Tuesday (Nov. 8), unseating two-term incumbent Wendy Perrette.(Tyrin Truong campaign)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bogalusa police have announced the arrest of a man accused of cyberstalking the mayor of Bogalusa.

Police released on Friday (April 7) morning that Jason Gavin, 51, was arrested a day prior without incident and booked for cyberstalking.

During a press conference last week, Mayor Tyrin Truong mentioned that he had been receiving numerous threats online.

Truong is a political newcomer and he took the oath of office in January at 23 years old, one of the youngest elected mayors in Louisiana history.

RELATED COVERAGE

Bogalusa’s new mayor, Tyrin Truong, gets sworn into office

Elected mayor at 23, Tyrin Truong has plans for Bogalusa’s future

Bogalusa mayor asks governor for help from state police and National Guard to tackle crime; installing cameras

