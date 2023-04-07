Man arrested for allegedly cyberstalking Bogalusa mayor

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bogalusa police have announced the arrest of a man accused of cyberstalking the mayor of Bogalusa.

Police released on Friday (April 7) morning that Jason Gavin, 51, was arrested a day prior without incident and booked for cyberstalking.

During a press conference last week, Mayor Tyrin Truong mentioned that he had been receiving numerous threats online.

Truong is a political newcomer and he took the oath of office in January at 23 years old, one of the youngest elected mayors in Louisiana history.

