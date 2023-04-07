Man shot dead on steps of New Orleans Main Library

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday (April 7) that happened on the steps of the Main Library.

According to the NOPD, a man was shot in the body just after 2:15 p.m. at the busy intersection of Tulane and Loyola Avenues.

The front steps of the library were roped off with crime scene tape when Fox 8 crews arrived on-scene.

The victim, whose age and identity was not immediately disclosed, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The library was closed in observance of Good Friday and the Easter weekend.

No other information was readily available.

