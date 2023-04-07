More police patrols promised for the N.O. lakefront on Easter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Businesses along the New Orleans lakefront and others are preparing for the big Easter holiday weekend. Traditionally, thousands of people flock to areas around Lake Pontchartrain to fish, picnic, and engage in other recreational activities on Easter.

And the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East says there will be extra law enforcement patrols on Sunday.

Stacy Gilmore is the public information director for SLFPA.

“We want everyone to come out and enjoy the lakefront, it’s so beautiful and we know it is a big weekend,” said Gilmore. “What we’re doing to prepare is, we are definitely going to have more patrols this year and also the NOPD will have their mounted patrols joining us as well.”

However, if there is gridlock on Lakeshore Drive, some intersections could be off-limits temporarily. They are Canal Boulevard at Allen Toussaint Boulevard, Marconi Drive at Allen Toussaint and St. Bernard Avenue at Allen Toussaint Boulevard.

“We’re going to make every effort to keep the lakefront access open, however, we do have a few designated areas and intersections that we may close temporarily should we have congestion but that would be very minimal and again would not be throughout the entire duration. It would just be until things ease up,” said Gilmore.

Pavlos Petrou owns Russell’s Marina Grill and expects to benefit from the Easter crowds on the lakefront.

“We’re hoping that it’s going to be very busy. Traditionally, it is good but we’ve been getting a lot of phone calls about if we’re open, so judging from that alone it should be really good,” said Petrou.

He is accustomed to seeing traffic stack up on Easter and some of those people end up at his restaurant.

“Oh yeah, they do but Sundays it’s a line of cars that goes that way but you know it’s a big day after church especially brunch day which is our thing so it should be good,” said Petrou.

The public is urged to be patient if they encounter crowds and traffic in the area.

