No. 1 LSU drops first game to No. 6 South Carolina

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU struggled in the first game of the series vs. No. 6 South Carolina on Thursday, April 6, from Founders Park.

The Tigers (25-5, 6-4 SEC) fell 13-5 to the Gamecocks (27-3, 9-1 SEC).

South Carolina collected eight hits in the win and four of those were home runs. The Gamecocks were able to draw eight walks against Tiger pitchers and three of their runs came via walks.

Paul Skenes got the start for the Tigers and went three innings, striking out eight, and allowed three runs before a 90-minute lightning delay forced Skenes to be pulled.

LSU will play a doubleheader against South Carolina on Friday, April 7, with the first game scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

