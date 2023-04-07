BBB Accredited Business
No. 1 LSU overcomes 4-run deficit to even series vs. No. 6 South Carolina

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C., La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU overcame a four-run deficit against No. 6 South Carolina to even the series at one game apiece.

The Tigers (25-5, 7-4 SEC) handed the Gamecocks (28-4, 9-2 SEC) their first home loss of the season as LSU won 8-7.

LSU struggled for most of the game with their command on the mound. However, a Gavin Dugas grand slam in the top of the eighth inning would tie the game at 7-7.

Cade Beloso would put the Tigers ahead in the top of the ninth with a single to make it 8-7.

Freshman pitcher Gavin Guidry (2-0) picked up his second win of the season after striking out three and allowing one hit in 1.2 innings pitched.

LSU will look to take the series as they face South Carolina around 3 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

