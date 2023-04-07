Report: Zion ‘unlikely’ available for Pelicans for Play-In Tournament

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Not only will Zion Williamson miss the final regular season games for the Pelicans, but he is likely unavailable for next week’s postseason Play-In Tournament, sources say.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday (April 7) morning that sources tell him that Zion, who has been sidelined since Jan. 2, is unlikely to return to action next week. He continued to say that the team has been cautious with his path to return to the court and he is continuing his rehab process.

Pelicans star Zion Williamson – sidelined since Jan. 2 with a hamstring strain – is unlikely to return to action in next week's Play-In Tournament, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The team has been cautious with Williamson's comeback as he continues rehab process. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 7, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.