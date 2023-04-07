BBB Accredited Business
Report: Zion ‘unlikely’ available for Pelicans for Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks won 128-106. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Not only will Zion Williamson miss the final regular season games for the Pelicans, but he is likely unavailable for next week’s postseason Play-In Tournament, sources say.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday (April 7) morning that sources tell him that Zion, who has been sidelined since Jan. 2, is unlikely to return to action next week. He continued to say that the team has been cautious with his path to return to the court and he is continuing his rehab process.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

