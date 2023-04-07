Shots reportedly fired inside Baker Walmart; two detained, officials say
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Two women have been detained and a large number of law enforcement officers responded to a Walmart store in Baker, La., Friday afternoon, April 7, after reports were made of shots being fired inside the store.
Investigators say there were reports that a female fired a gun inside a store, but they could not immediately confirm if that is actually what happened.
The female suspect left the scene in a vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.