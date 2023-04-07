Shots reportedly fired inside Baker Walmart; two detained, officials say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Two women have been detained and a large number of law enforcement officers responded to a Walmart store in Baker, La., Friday afternoon, April 7, after reports were made of shots being fired inside the store.

Baker Walmart shooting (WAFB)

Investigators say there were reports that a female fired a gun inside a store, but they could not immediately confirm if that is actually what happened.

The female suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.