Shots reportedly fired inside Baker Walmart; two detained, officials say

By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Two women have been detained and a large number of law enforcement officers responded to a Walmart store in Baker, La., Friday afternoon, April 7, after reports were made of shots being fired inside the store.

Investigators say there were reports that a female fired a gun inside a store, but they could not immediately confirm if that is actually what happened.

The female suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

