BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

U.S.A. remains at No. 13 in latest FIFA soccer rankings

United States forward Christian Pulisic and his squad are ranked No. 13 in the latest FIFA...
United States forward Christian Pulisic and his squad are ranked No. 13 in the latest FIFA rankings. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Men’s Soccer Team remained firm at No. 13 in the latest FIFA rankings.

In the past month, the U.S. beat Grenada, 7-1, and clinched a spot in the Concacaf Nations League semi-finals by capturing a victory over El Salvador, 1-0.

Argentina (2022 World Cup winners), France, Brazil, Belgium, and England hold the top five spots in the rankings.

Rival Mexico, sit behind the U.S. at No. 15. El Tri will play USMNT in a friendly this April, and play them again in the Concacaf Nations semi-finals in Las Vegas this June.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the U.S.A., Mexico, and Canada. You can watch all the matches on the FOX Sports family of networks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Police lights and caution tape.f
Estranged Slidell couple found dead inside home after domestic incident
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Report: Zion ‘unlikely’ available for Pelicans for Play-In Tournament
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
No. 1 LSU drops first game to No. 6 South Carolina
FILE - Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has a big draft ahead. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough,...
After Further Review: Fazende mock Saints draft 1.0