Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash involving two 18-wheelers

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police Troop A is investigating a crash involving a car and two 18-wheelers that claimed the life of a woman early Friday, April 7.

Troopers identified her as Maegan Breaux, 25, of Des Allemands.

Tpr. Christian Reed said the crash happened on I-12 near LA 441 in Livingston Parish.

He said the investigation so far shows Breaux was driving east on I-12 in a 2021 Toyota Camry when the car veered off the left side of the highway, hit the cable barrier, and then got back on the interstate before stopping at the center line. Reed added the cause of the car going off the road is still being investigated.

Troopers reported that after the car stopped, Breaux started to get out of the car as two 18-wheelers, one in the right lane and the other in the left lane but farther back than the first one, were approaching.

According to Reed, the first big rig swerved to the left, rear-ending the Camry and hitting Breaux. He added the first tractor-trailer also hit the second one, which ended up in the median.

LSP said Breaux was pronounced deceased at the scene. Troopers added the drivers of the 18-wheelers were not injured in the crash. They added as part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were taken from all drivers and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

