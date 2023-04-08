BBB Accredited Business
Rainy to start the weekend but cooler temperatures are here

By Hannah Gard
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rainy start to the weekend gives way to cooler temperatures.

Heavy rainfall early Saturday morning will subside but a few scattered showers and storms are possible through the morning and early afternoon.

Temperatures remain around normal in the mid 70s with a light breeze from the north. Sunday will be a bit cooler in the high 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy. A few coastal showers are possible.

We stay below normal through the week as low pressure remains over the area. This low pressure becomes a cutoff low over the Gulf in the middle of the week due to a blocking high pressure area over the central US. This low will cause windy and rainy conditions for the coast as it slowly migrates northward.

Temperatures remain in the high 60s and 70s while this feature remains in the region. It will move out by the end of the week bringing warmer and drier weather.

