Residents displaced after two-alarm fire in vacant New Orleans building spreads to neighboring homes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents were displaced after a building caught fire and spread to neighboring homes in Central City Saturday afternoon (April 8), according to NOFD.

At 1:13 p.m., The NOFD responded to a call reporting a fire at the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Upon arrival, a one-story vacant building with no utility services was engulfed in flames.

All neighboring residents evacuated their homes before the NOFD arrived. Neighbors say the home had been vacant for years and reported vagrants in the home on multiple occasions.

The fire ended up consuming most of the original building and severely damaged the two neighboring homes, resulting in three residents being displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.