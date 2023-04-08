Saenger Theater cancels two Moulin Rouge performances Saturday, citing ‘illness’

BBB Accredited Business
Two performances of the Broadway touring show 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' at New Orleans' Saenger Theater were canceled on short notice Saturday (April 8), citing unspecified illness.(Broadway in New Orleans)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Broadway musical fans in New Orleans were left disappointed when the Saenger Theater suddenly canceled both performances of Moulin Rouge! The Musical scheduled for Saturday (April 8), citing unspecified “illness.”

The notice -- which was posted less than an hour before Saturday’s scheduled 2 p.m. matinee -- did not specify who was ill or with what. The announcement also canceled the evening performance at the downtown theater scheduled for 8 p.m.

The Saenger said all ticketholders “will be contacted by their point of purchase with more information,” but did not indicate when.

“All other performances will play as scheduled,” the announcement added.

The 2-hour, 35-minute musical is scheduled to play the Saenger through April 16. Ten scheduled performances of the Tony Award-winning musical remain, with two performances on weekend days and the theater dark on Monday.

For additional information, visit the Saenger Theater’s website or call (504) 287-0351.

