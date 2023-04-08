BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Shooting on Hope Street leaves man dead early Saturday, NOPD says

A shooting early Saturday (April 8) left a 50-year-old man dead in the 2000 block of Hope...
A shooting early Saturday (April 8) left a 50-year-old man dead in the 2000 block of Hope Street in the Seventh Ward, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A shooting on Hope Street early Saturday (April 8) left a 50-year-old man dead, New Orleans police said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found the man in the 2000 block of Hope Street in the Seventh Ward shortly after 4 a.m., police said.

The victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact the NOPD’s homicide section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Police lights and caution tape.f
Estranged Slidell couple found dead inside home after domestic incident

Latest News

Thousands of runners hit the streets of New Orleans for the annual Crescent City Classic 10K on...
Thousands hit streets of New Orleans for Crescent City Classic 10K
Live look at Saturday's Crescent City Classic 10K
Live look at Saturday's Crescent City Classic 10K
Baker Walmart shooting
Shots reportedly fired inside Baker Walmart; two detained, officials say
The Pelicans defeat the Knicks
The Pelicans defeat the Knicks