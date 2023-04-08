Shooting on Hope Street leaves man dead early Saturday, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A shooting on Hope Street early Saturday (April 8) left a 50-year-old man dead, New Orleans police said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found the man in the 2000 block of Hope Street in the Seventh Ward shortly after 4 a.m., police said.

The victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been disclosed.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact the NOPD’s homicide section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

