BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Thousands hit streets of New Orleans for Crescent City Classic 10K

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thousands of runners -- and some walkers -- took to the wet streets of New Orleans to compete in the Crescent City Classic 10K on Saturday (April 8).

Early morning rain left puddles along the 6.2-mile course, which started in front of the Caesars Superdome, proceeded downtown along Poydras Street, turned left through the French Quarter, and then followed Esplanade Avenue into City Park.

Race organizers said runners from New Orleans won the competition, with Kolyn Saltzman finishing first overall and Kir Selert Faraud the first female to cross the finish line.

Fox 8 was among the media partners for the race, and had several personalities from the station handing out refreshments at a hydration station along the route. Morning show anchors Kelsey Davis and Rob Krieger and producer Caitlyn Dwyer were among the Fox 8 personnel who ran in the race.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Police lights and caution tape.f
Estranged Slidell couple found dead inside home after domestic incident
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Live look at Saturday's Crescent City Classic 10K
Live look at Saturday's Crescent City Classic 10K
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) battles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry...
Trey Murphy scores 31 points, Pelicans beat Knicks 113-105
The Pelicans defeat the Knicks
The Pelicans defeat the Knicks
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
No. 1 LSU overcomes 4-run deficit to even series vs. No. 6 South Carolina