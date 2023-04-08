Thousands hit streets of New Orleans for Crescent City Classic 10K

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thousands of runners -- and some walkers -- took to the wet streets of New Orleans to compete in the Crescent City Classic 10K on Saturday (April 8).

Early morning rain left puddles along the 6.2-mile course, which started in front of the Caesars Superdome, proceeded downtown along Poydras Street, turned left through the French Quarter, and then followed Esplanade Avenue into City Park.

Race organizers said runners from New Orleans won the competition, with Kolyn Saltzman finishing first overall and Kir Selert Faraud the first female to cross the finish line.

Fox 8 was among the media partners for the race, and had several personalities from the station handing out refreshments at a hydration station along the route. Morning show anchors Kelsey Davis and Rob Krieger and producer Caitlyn Dwyer were among the Fox 8 personnel who ran in the race.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.