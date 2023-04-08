BBB Accredited Business
Trey Murphy scores 31 points, Pelicans beat Knicks 113-105

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Trey Murphy scored 31 points, C.J. McCollum added 23 and the New Orleans Pelicans improved their chances of avoiding the play-in round with a 113-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

The Pelicans (42-39) will need to beat Minnesota on the road in their regular-season finale Sunday and get some help from some combination of Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers to climb higher than the seventh seed.

The Knicks, locked into the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, were without leading scorer Julius Randle (ankle injury), second-leading scorer Jalen Brunson (right hand) and center Mitchell Robinson (rest). The game began inauspiciously when Herb Jones blocked RJ Barrett’s 3-point shot and Immanuel Quickley threw a wild pass into the seats on their first two possessions, but they hung around until the final two minutes.

Trailing 100-99, New Orleans went ahead for good on Jones’ drive for a lay-up and took a 106-100 lead on McCollum’s 3-pointer with 3:22 left. After the Knicks closed to 106-103, Brandon Ingram lobbed to Jones in the corner for another 3 with 1:40 left.

Murphy, who had hit at least six 3s every time he scored 30 points or more in his two-year career, had 20 points in the first half despite sinking only one from long distance. He finished 3 for 10 on 3s.

Barrett led New York with 28 points. Quickley added 24, hitting six 3s.

