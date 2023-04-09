Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A vacation in New Orleans became a travel nightmare for a couple visiting from Canada.

They said their truck was stolen from a Basin Street parking lot just across the street from an NOPD station while they were sightseeing Friday in the French Quarter.

Now, the couple is stranded with a camper trailer they can’t pull home.

“They always said, just watch your purse, and now, I wish they would’ve stolen my purse instead of the truck,” said Lori Slack.

The retired Ontario couple and some friends are touring the United States in a fifth-wheel Cougar camper.

“Just as she called, the bus went by, so we hoofed it back there,” said Rod Slack. “It took us about 20 minutes to walk it, but it was faster than waiting for the next bus.”

They planned to meet with their friend Ryan Nugent, who grew up in the city. He’s ashamed of the impression New Orleans has left on the Slacks.

“They chose to steer clear of New Orleans because they heard the same horror stories that some of the other people have about the city, but I, and a number of our other friends, convinced them that if you took the appropriate precautions, it was worth a visit,” said Nugent. “I think the situation really exemplifies is that, at this point, there may not be a safe way to visit New Orleans. That, to me, is tragic.”

The police report has been filed, but with international plates, the couple has a long road of insurance filing ahead of them.

“You know, we come down here thinking we’re going to have a great time, we’re going to have some good food, and all of a sudden, it’s like how are we getting home?” said Lori Slack.

Slack’s husband echoed the sentiment, saying, “I know there’s always been a lot of crime down here. You read about it all the time, but the farthest thing from my mind yesterday was coming back and seeing the truck gone.”

They say they are taking the hardship in stride.

“I will come back. I won’t drive back. I will fly back,” joked Rod Slack.

But Nugent is angry that his friends have joined the city’s long list of crime victims while on holiday.

“More than anything, I think what I’m feeling is a combination of very personal embarrassment and shame,” said Nugent. “Shame at what this city has been allowed to become.”

The couple’s stolen truck is a Chevy Silverado 2500HD, a specific type of truck needed to pull their camper safely.

Rod Slack says rentals in the New Orleans areas are fully booked, with French Quarter Fest and Jazz Fest on the horizon.

Asked for comment and more information on Friday’s vehicle theft and burglaries across from its station, the NOPD said Saturday it had no access to such information until Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.