Cool and cloudy Easter Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The end of the holiday weekend stays cool and mostly cloudy.

Some peeks of sun come out in the afternoon. Temperatures stay in the high 60s. A few light rain showers are possible in the evening on the South Shore.

The start of the week will be similar with highs in the low 70s. Rain chances increase Tuesday as a closed low settles over the Gulf. This feature lingers through Thursday as it slowly drifts northward.

Heavy flooding rainfall will be possible Tuesday through Thursday especially along the coastal areas. One to three inches of rain are possible across the region. Winds will become gusty and coastal flooding may be an issue with high tides.

This system moves out by the end of the week, replaced with warmer conditions. Another front comes in at the start of next weekend bringing more rain.

