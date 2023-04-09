BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

A dry Monday with soggy conditions likely for much of the work week

Flooding will be a concern for Tuesday through Thursday
Rain chances ramp up Tuesday through Thursday.
Rain chances ramp up Tuesday through Thursday.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a cool Easter Sunday, we’ll see a chilly overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. So prepare for a chilly start to Monday. We’ll have a few breaks in the clouds but Monday should be spent with a mostly cloudy sky and a high around 70.

A non-tropical low-pressure system looks to form in the northwestern Gulf Tuesday. It’ll bring rain and wind Tuesday and Wednesday until it slowly moves out on Thursday. The amount of rain we get depends on the track of the low. As of now, prepare for a widespread 1″-3″ with higher amounts the further south you get to the shoreline.

A strong westerly wind could set up Tuesday and last through Wednesday bringing coastal flooding concerns.

The rain and thicker clouds will keep the temperatures from warming much on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll more than likely only see the upper 60s. With a southerly wind by Thursday as the system begins to exit, highs should warm back to the 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen

Latest News

Morning weather update for Sunday, April 9
Morning weather update for Sunday, April 9
Temperatures this week
Cool and cloudy Easter Sunday
A dry Easter before more rain next week.
A cool and dry Easter with a rainy pattern setting up for next week
Morning weather update for Saturday, April 8
Morning weather update for Saturday, April 8