A dry Monday with soggy conditions likely for much of the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a cool Easter Sunday, we’ll see a chilly overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. So prepare for a chilly start to Monday. We’ll have a few breaks in the clouds but Monday should be spent with a mostly cloudy sky and a high around 70.

A non-tropical low-pressure system looks to form in the northwestern Gulf Tuesday. It’ll bring rain and wind Tuesday and Wednesday until it slowly moves out on Thursday. The amount of rain we get depends on the track of the low. As of now, prepare for a widespread 1″-3″ with higher amounts the further south you get to the shoreline.

A strong westerly wind could set up Tuesday and last through Wednesday bringing coastal flooding concerns.

The rain and thicker clouds will keep the temperatures from warming much on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll more than likely only see the upper 60s. With a southerly wind by Thursday as the system begins to exit, highs should warm back to the 70s.

