Easter Sunday begins with homicide in Desire area, NOPD says

A man was found shot to death early Easter Sunday (April 9) in the 2900 block of Oliver White...
A man was found shot to death early Easter Sunday (April 9) in the 2900 block of Oliver White Avenue in the Desire area, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot to death in the Desire area just minutes into the start of Easter Sunday (April 9), New Orleans police said.

The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed.

The NOPD said officers responding to reports of a shooting found the man a few minutes after midnight in the 2900 block of Oliver White Avenue. Police said the victim had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police offered no information regarding a suspect or possible motive for the fatal shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NOPD’s homicide section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

