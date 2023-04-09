BBB Accredited Business
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches

Tons of seaweed have washed ashore on South Florida's beaches.
By Joe Roetz
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) - Officials are forewarning visitors wanting to visit Florida’s beaches this summer that they may find some unwanted items on the shore.

Every breaking wave washes up a bit of seaweed, causing a problem for people fishing like Enzo Carlos.

“It gets tangled really easily because mostly at night you can’t really see stuff,” he said.

Mile after mile of seaweed is expected to land on South Florida beaches this summer.

Beachgoers seem to be divided on this deep sea issue, with some not caring and others not wanting to come near it.

Regardless of how anyone feels, it’s something that will have to be dealt with this year.

From the beaches in Haulover to Hollywood to Ft. Lauderdale, the Sargassum bloom is so big, it’s even visible from space.

Dr. Brian LaPointe, a researcher at Florida Atlantic University, said the seaweed bloom is 13 million tons and twice the size of the United States.

“It doubled in size in January, from December,” he said.

Scientists say they aren’t really sure what causes the seaweed. They have been studying it since 2011 and are still learning a lot.

As for beach visitors, the seaweed isn’t expected to turn many away and the beaches are still most likely going to be filled.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

