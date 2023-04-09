BBB Accredited Business
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook

A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, Mass. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the site of the crash in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m. Authorities learned that the child was missing and searched the Hudson Brook. Police and Clarksburg firefighters pulled the child from the brook and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary police investigation concluded that the boy’s father, later identified as Darel A. Galorenzo, a 35-year-old man from Readsboro, Vermont, likely dropped him into the waterway as he was fled the crash scene on foot.

Galorenzo was found nearby, taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence. He was later charged also with manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child and negligent operating of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

