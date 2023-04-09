Water main break floods Uptown New Orleans streets near Tulane’s stadiums

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A significant water main break flooded several streets Sunday morning (April 9) in an Uptown New Orleans neighborhood near the Tulane University sports stadiums.

Sewerage and Water Board crews frantically worked to close lines and stop the leak, which sent several inches of water gushing down streets not far from Tulane’s Turchin Stadium baseball park and the Yulman Stadium football field. The water did not appear to reach the campus facilities.

The heaviest flooding appeared to be along Cohn Street between Broadway Street and Audubon Boulevard. The adjacent Spruce and Hickory Streets between the same boundaries also had several inches of water.

City official Nakeila Polk of Roadwork NOLA said the cause of the 30-inch water main break still was being assessed. Polk said she was unable to confirm assertions made by neighbors in the area that the damage was caused by a contractor crew digging up streets in the area for an ongoing road repair project.

Neither Polk nor a spokesperson from the Sewerage and Water Board was able to immediately provide an estimated time for repairs and water restoration in the neighborhood. Polk said crews would knock on doors and text residents if they needed to perform more widespread emergency water shutoffs.

Residents a half-mile away at Sycamore and Adams streets said they were experiencing very low water pressure. The S&WB so far has not issued a boil water advisory in response to the incident.

A 30-inch water main break caused significant flooding Sunday morning (April 9) in Uptown New Orleans along Cohn Street between Broadway Street and Audubon Boulevard. (Google Maps)

