19-year-old wanted in connection string of auto thefts in Tangipahoa

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old from Ponchatoula is wanted in connection with a string of auto thefts that have occurred in various areas within the parish, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Jesse James Kieff is known to frequent the areas in Ponchatoula and Hammond where various ATVs have been taken and has been identified as a suspect. Travis said that Kief is 5′11 and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about where he can be located is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.