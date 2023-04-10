BBB Accredited Business
19-year-old wanted in connection string of auto thefts in Tangipahoa

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Jesse James Kieff is known to frequent the areas in Ponchatoula...
Chief Jimmy Travis said that Jesse James Kieff is known to frequent the areas in Ponchatoula and Hammond where various ATVs have been taken and has been identified as a suspect.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old from Ponchatoula is wanted in connection with a string of auto thefts that have occurred in various areas within the parish, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Jesse James Kieff is known to frequent the areas in Ponchatoula and Hammond where various ATVs have been taken and has been identified as a suspect. Travis said that Kief is 5′11 and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about where he can be located is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

