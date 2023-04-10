Bruce: Rain and wind picks up as a Gulf low impacts our weather mid-week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bi changes on the way over the next 24 hours.

Tuesday a cutoff low will position itself over the Gulf along with an associated surface low. This system will bring rainfall and windy conditions to the regions. Coastal impacts will be the highest starting on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall and high tides 1-3 feet above normal are possible. Widespread rain totals could range from 1 to 3 inches with isolated areas seeing more especially along the coast..

A Gulf low develops Tuesday & moves close to the coast of southeast LA. Expect high rain chances Tues night through Thurs am. Also, wind gusts inland as high as 25-30mph & off shore 30-45mph gusts. Stay weather aware a we hone in on the timing and location over the next 24 hours pic.twitter.com/hCDJht0TW6 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) April 10, 2023

Winds pick up as this low moves to the north through Thursday. Gusty, squally conditions from 25 to 40 miles per hour are possible. The positioning of this low off the coast will determine the extent of the impacts. Highs will stay in the high 60s and low 70s.

This weather system moves off by Friday giving us sunny and drier conditions and warm weather. We stay in the 80s through Saturday before another system brings a cold front and rain during the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.