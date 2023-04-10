BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Rain and wind picks up as a Gulf low impacts our weather mid-week

Bruce: Gulf low develops Tuesday Heavy rain and winds impact part of the area Wednesday
Bruce: Gulf low develops Tuesday Heavy rain and winds impact part of the area Wednesday
By Bruce Katz
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bi changes on the way over the next 24 hours.

Tuesday a cutoff low will position itself over the Gulf along with an associated surface low. This system will bring rainfall and windy conditions to the regions. Coastal impacts will be the highest starting on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall and high tides 1-3 feet above normal are possible. Widespread rain totals could range from 1 to 3 inches with isolated areas seeing more especially along the coast..

Winds pick up as this low moves to the north through Thursday. Gusty, squally conditions from 25 to 40 miles per hour are possible. The positioning of this low off the coast will determine the extent of the impacts. Highs will stay in the high 60s and low 70s.

This weather system moves off by Friday giving us sunny and drier conditions and warm weather. We stay in the 80s through Saturday before another system brings a cold front and rain during the weekend.

