Cool start to the week before rainy pattern moves in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The week begins cool and mostly dry.

A few scattered showers are possible along the coast Monday. Sunshine begins to peek through in the afternoon. Temperatures sit in the low 70s.

By Tuesday a cutoff low will position itself over the Gulf along with an associated surface low. This system will bring rainfall and windy conditions to the regions. Coastal impacts will be the highest starting on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall and high tides 1-3 feet above normal are possible. Widespread rain totals could range from 1 to 3 inches with isolated areas seeing more.

Winds pick up as this low moves to the north through Thursday. Gusty conditions from 25 to 40 miles per hour are possible. The positioning of this low off the coast will determine the extent of the impacts. Highs will stay in the high 60s and low 70s.

This weather system moves off by Friday giving us sunny and drier conditions and warm weather. We stay in the 80s through Saturday before another system brings a cold front and rain during the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.