Firefighters put out flames at Willie Mae’s Restaurant
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Firefighters have put out flames at Willie Mae’s Scotch House after an apparent early Monday (April 10) morning fire.
At this time, the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage to this popular Treme restaurant is unknown.
This is a developing story.
