Former Chalmette HS counselor pleads guilty to sex crimes against student, sentenced to year in prison

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A former counselor at Chalmette High School pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery against a juvenile student and was sentenced to a year in state prison on Monday (April 10).

Tommie Powell III, who was accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old female student in 2018, faced a felony count of indecent behavior with a juvenile after being indicted by a St. Bernard Parish grand jury in July 2019. A Fox 8 investigation in February 2023 revealed that Powell has been paid nearly $300,000 by the parish school district while awaiting trial, though he has been on administrative leave and not been allowed on a campus since his arrest.

District Attorney Perry Nicosia’s office announced Monday that Powell accepted a plea agreement in which he avoided a felony conviction. Powell pleaded guilty to the two misdemeanor counts, was stripped of his counselor’s license and “cannot work in a school system ever again.” The court sentenced Powell to the maximum six months on each count and ordered the terms be served consecutively.

“The victim was present in court and was a vital part of this process and expressed her satisfaction with the outcome,” Nicosia’s office said in its statement. “Despite Powell’s defense counsel previously asserting that he expected the charges dropped, the district attorney’s office is happy to announce the convictions.”

Powell’s attorney did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox 8.

Nicosia praised the work of prosecutors Charles Ward Jr. and Lance Licciardi on the case and said he was pleased with its resolution.

“The defendant committed a battery on a vulnerable victim who had the courage to confront her attacker in court,” Nicosia said. “The victim was a vital part of this process and was pleased that Powell will not work in a school environment ever again and have an opportunity to commit such an offense on another student.”

