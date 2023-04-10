BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man shot, killed in Hammond on Easter evening, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead after a shooting in Hammond on Easter evening, police say.

The shooting occurred at Martin Luther King Park at around 7:15 p.m.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance. Anyone with information may call Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5701 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245. Y

You may be entitled to a Cash Reward and remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans

Latest News

Lori and Rod Slack are reunited with their truck that was stolen across the street from an NOPD...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans reunited with truck stolen across the street from police station
Crowds lined the route of the Gay Easter Parade.
‘Sunday Best’ on display at New Orleans Gay Easter Parade
Two shooting victims say they don't know why three gunmen fired at them while stopped at a red...
Poydras shooting victims ambushed by suspects at red light, say they don’t know why they were hit
Uptown main water line breaks Easter morning
Uptown main water line breaks Easter morning