MISSING: Deputies searching for 15-year-old Hammond runaway, sheriff says

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are searching for a runaway 15-year-old girl from Hammond, according to a release from Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Abigayle McKinney was last seen at her home near the Oak Knoll Country Club east of Hammond around 10 p.m. Sunday (April 9).

Detectives say she has a history of running away and that she left a note to her grandmother apologizing for “having to leave suddenly”. Detectives say that they believe she went toward the Springfield area to meet a friend named “James”, whose age and physical description are unknown.

Travis said that McKinney is 5′7 and weighs about 140 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing leggings and a grey sweatshirt.

Anyone with information that could lead to her location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

