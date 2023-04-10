BBB Accredited Business
New smartphone app aims to make legislature easier to understand

La Lege app
La Lege app(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have announced a new smartphone app that aims to make the 2023 Regular Legislative Session easier to understand.

The app is called La Lege and is a free download in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

The release of the app comes just in time for the start of the session, which is set to convene at 12 p.m. on Monday, April 10.

RELATED: 2023 Regular Legislative Session begins Monday; several proposals up for debate

Officials said the new app will help users navigate the legislature, learn about lawmakers, and watch committee meetings and floor debates as lawmakers craft new laws.

La Lege app
La Lege app(Louisiana State Legislature)

“Giving the public a front row seat during the Legislative Session from anywhere in the state is grassroots engagement at its best,” said President of the Senate Page Cortez. “To see lawmakers in action, and hear debates when they’re happening is an experience that can be accessible to anyone, anytime. This is a great example of legislators embracing technology to improve communication with their districts.”

In addition to providing information about the legislative process, the new app also provides detailed maps of the Louisiana State Capitol.

