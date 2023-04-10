BBB Accredited Business
NOPD officer who survived 2020 French Quarter ambush has died

NOPD Officer Trevor Abney
NOPD Officer Trevor Abney(STPSO)
By Rob Masson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family, friends, and loved ones are extending sympathies Monday (April 10) to the family of New Orleans Police Officer Trevor Abney, who passed away over the weekend.

Abney, a seven-year veteran of the NOPD and Slidell native, was patrolling the French Quarter when police say he was shot by a man riding in the back of a pedicab in 2020.

Abney remained conscious after the incident and received the NOPD’s Medal of Merit for his bravery.

“My condolences right now remain with the family,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

The men and women of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office are praying for the family and friends of NOPD officer...

Posted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 10, 2023

🙏Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of NOPD officer, Trevor Abney, a resident here in...

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Monday, April 10, 2023

The cause of Abney’s death was not immediately available.

Officer Abney was shot in his cheek on the Friday before Halloween around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Royal and St. Philip Streets. The bullet became lodged inside his skull.

Shattered glass from the window of the unit he was in injured his partner, Officer Brook Duncan IV.

Donnell Hassell was allegedly the passenger in a pedicab when he passed by the NOPD unit and opened fire.

Donnell Hassell, 44, is accused of attempted murder on two police officers.
Donnell Hassell, 44, is accused of attempted murder on two police officers.(NOPD)

Then-police chief Shaun Ferguson says passers-by gave Abney medical attention on the scene and helped officers identify and arrest Hassell.

