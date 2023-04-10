Poydras shooting victims ambushed by suspects at red light, say they don’t know why they were hit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Metairie woman and Houston man are recovering after being targeted by three gunmen at a downtown New Orleans red light less than two weeks ago.

The victims say they don’t know why they were attacked and nearly killed in the 100 block of Poydras Street on March 27, the police investigation has provided few answers.

Brandi Dobney was doing what she loves most on the night she was shot, coming home with a friend from a pop-up event for her catering business.

“It doesn’t matter who you are. No one’s above this. No one is safe. None of us,” said Dobney.

Her friend, Lu Fakankun, stepped on the gas pedal in a panic.

“I typed in hospital to the GPS really quickly and tried to follow that, but somewhere along the lines I must have passed out, because the next thing I know was me reeling back like this and seeing the airbags,” said Fakankun. “At that point I thought I can’t drive anymore so I don’t know how we’re going to get her to the hospital. Because I looked over at her and thought she was way more injured than I was.”

Their car had crashed, and both were injured by gunfire.

Dobney is crowdfunding to help with her unexpected medical expenses.

She has a broken arm, bullet fragments throughout her body, stitches and staples.

“Something like that feels like a hit,” said Fakankun. “That’s what makes me cautious going from place to place wondering if someone was trying to kill me.”

Fakankun was shot in the forearm. Each is grateful to be alive and healing.

“Slower than I’d like, but better than expected also. What everybody is telling me is that it’s healing pretty good,” said Fakankun.

As NOPD detectives work to identify their assailants, the two friends are trying to understand their new reality.

“Who knows how it will be, but I’m looking forward to the lesson,” said Dobney. “Healing and being better and feeling a little more like myself. And seeing my friend again.”

For Dobney, it all boils down to getting back to what she loves most.

“I’m taking care of myself so that I can be back in the kitchen, because I miss it very much.”

Dobney is about $10,000 dollars away from her fundraising goal to cover medical bills, rent, and living expenses during her recovery.

The shooting suspects remain at large.

