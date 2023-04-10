Gulf low brings weather impacts later in the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new week is here and all the weather headlines this week will be on a Gulf low which is set to form offshore.

Up first for today, the weather won’t be much of an issue although we still have lots of clouds to deal with and even some sprinkles will be possible. I’m thinking by afternoon some peeks of sun will be possible which should make for “nice” periods of weather. Highs will climb into the low 70s and as long as we do get those peeks of sunshine, you can’t complain about temperatures in the low 70s and some sun.

The big talker this week will be what happens with this Gulf low expected to form Tuesday into Wednesday. This will first lead to coastal weather impacts followed by the possibility of some inland heavy rainfall. A lot of the weather associated with this low will be near the eventual track of the surface circulation which still could fluctuate some. Be ready for coastal tides to run high over the next few days, rain impacts look to be greatest on Wednesday and a gusty breeze will build through the middle part of the week. Rain totals could bring multiple inches along the coast with some of that heavy rain making it inland at a few locations.

Drier skies move in to round out the work week but another system arrives next weekend. That next system will bring a strong cold front to the area leading to a storm chance followed by a quick cool down.

